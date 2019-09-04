I'm honoured to be our new Deputy Leader

I’m thrilled to have been elected as the Liberal Democrats’ Deputy Leader by my parliamentary colleagues.

It's a really exciting time to be taking up the role. In the last few months, we've gained:

Millions of people up and down our country are tired of disastrous two-party politics.

✔︎ 30,000 new members

✔︎ 700 new councillors

✔︎ 16 new MEPs (!)

✔︎ 4 new MPs

Saying we're on the rise is an understatement. Millions of people up and down our country are tired of disastrous two-party politics.

They're seeing Boris Johnson's casual disregard for democracy. They're seeing Jeremy Corbyn's enabling of a Tory Brexit. And they're demanding better.

News: thrilled to be entrusted by parliamentary colleagues to be @LibDems Deputy Leader



Huge thanks to everyone for their support. Looking forward to working with my friend & leader @joswinson #LibDems are the united party leading the #StopBrexit fight https://t.co/bojQo6njJz — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) September 3, 2019

A General Election is looming. It's already been framed as "what's worse, no deal, or Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister?"

Let's stop Brexit and make Jo Swinson Prime Minister

To that I say: you shouldn't have to pick the lesser of two evils.

Join me in the Liberal Democrats. Let's stop Brexit and make Jo Swinson Prime Minister. It's all to play for.

Joining takes minutes. You'll be part of the biggest liberal, internationalist family in the country. We're the only party united against Brexit. And membership starts at just £1 😊

Being chosen as Deputy Leader is a real honour. I'm delighted to have been entrusted with this privilege and I'm ready to work closely with Jo and the rest of our party to take us to new heights. Join us on that journey - become a Liberal Democrat today.