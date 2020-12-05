Appointment of Deputy Registered Treasurer - volunteer role

Location: Flexible (with various meetings taking place via Zoom)

Time requirement: Variable, roughly two hours a week

Remuneration: N/A this is a volunteer role

Introduction

This is a volunteer non-executive opportunity to help ensure the stability and success of the leading voice for a liberal, open society. The successful candidate will help to influence resource strategy and approaches to compliance.

Background

The Party Registered Treasurer (PRT) role is a key statutory role within all political parties and comes with specific legal responsibilities covering various areas including finance, compliance and data protection. Alongside specific responsibilities for the Party, it also takes on non-executive director (style) responsibilities for a number of associated entities. The successful candidate will become a co-opted member of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC). For more details on the FFRC and its function see Article 12 in the Party constitution.

Responsibilities

This is effectively a non-executive role, though it does not share the legal accountability of the Registered Treasurer. The Deputy Registered Treasurer will support the PRT as required, including but not limited to:

Leading special projects

Deputising for the Party Registered Treasurer

Managing communications with key Party stakeholders, e.g. the Parliamentary Office

Attending FFRC meetings (via Zoom)

Person specification

The Party is seeking an enthused, capable individual who is keen to familiarise themselves with the role and responsibilities of the PRT, more information about which can be found on the Electoral Commission website.

This role would suit someone looking for a first non-executive position. Experience of managing finances is desirable but may have been gained in a variety of contexts. Applicants must be able to pass a fit and proper persons test. A commitment to the Liberal Democrats is required but evidence of substantial prior involvement is not and induction will be available. The Party is keen to encourage new talent.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV, including complete work history.

A Covering Letter, no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form .

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.