Job Title: Deputy Director of Communications (General Election)

Responsible to: Director of Communications

Salary: £40,000-50,000 pro rata ( +8 % employer pension for contracts over 3 months)

Tenure: Fixed term to cover the next General Election period or until the 31st January 2020 (if no GE has been called by that date)

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing date: 18 October, midday

Purpose of the job

The Deputy Director of Communications (General Election) will support the work of the Director of Communications in planning for and implementing communication plans for an anticipated general election.

The role has a particular responsibility for overseeing the effective work of a writing team and policy response team, as well as supporting the wider work of the Communications team.

This role will be focused on delivering positive coverage for the Party through the coming months. As well as bringing optimism and enthusiasm to the role, the Deputy Director of Communications (General Election) will also have a clear ability to work well under pressure, and build strong, positive working relationships quickly.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Interview dates: Interviews will take place in the w/c 21st October 2019

Start date: ASAP

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.