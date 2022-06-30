Deputy Head of Whips Office (Commons)

Job Title: Deputy Head of Whips Office

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (Commons)

Salary: £34,000 per annum (band 4), depending on experience 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Hours: Full time, 40 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent, six-month probation period

Location: House of Commons based on the days that Parliament is sitting. Opportunity for flexible working when Parliament isn’t sitting including most Fridays and recesses, the latter of which closely follow school and public holidays

Closing date: Thursday 14 July 2022, 23:59 BST

Purpose of the Job

This is a key post at the heart of the Liberal Democrats’ parliamentary operations with significant communications and administrative responsibilities.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

