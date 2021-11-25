Role - Developer

Salary - Professional Level 3 ( £30,000 - £40,000)

Report to - Head of Product

Contract - Full Time , Permanent

Location - Home Based

Purpose of the role

You will support our tech team in providing solutions for data processing and integration with external CRM systems.

You will make sure our custom code and middleware works effectively, is well documented and complies with our house approach.

You will work within a team to ensure that the best data is available to support staff and volunteer teams across the country.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying.

How to apply:

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to recruitment@libdems.org.uk