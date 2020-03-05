Job Title: Development Assistant

Location: Broadland District Local Party, Norfolk

Hours: Two days per week. The hours will be flexible but will include Saturdays.

The position will be for a 3- month period followed by a review then continue a rolling 1 month’s basis.

Salary: £18,200 per annum (FTE), pro rata

Holidays: 25 days holiday total per annum, pro rata

Line Manager: Campaign Group Chair

Closing date: Thursday 19th March 2020

After the success of the 2019 elections, we are seeking a part-time Development Assistant to work for the Broadland District Liberal Democrats. The local party is gearing up for county council elections in 2021 where we will be looking to gain seats on Norfolk County Council from the Conservatives by maintaining and improving the activities undertaken during the recent general election. As a Local Party, we are responsible for the two constituencies of Broadland and Norwich North.

The Development Assistant will work closely with the Campaign Group and Executive and interact with other organisations as required.

The Development Assistant will be primarily an outreach worker, using office facilities shared with a neighbouring local party.

Job Purpose:

To help implement agreed strategies, putting Councillors/candidates, Parliamentary Spokespeople as well as Volunteers at the forefront of all campaigns.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

The successful applicant would start ideally ASAP, but before the end of March 2020

For an informal discussion about the role, please call Stuart Beadle on 01603 755373 or 07788 717836

To apply please send the following documents by email to the Secretary barbarahparry@hotmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Interviews will take place in Norwich during the week commencing 23rd March 2020

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.