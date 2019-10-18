Full Job Description

Job Title: Diary Manager to Jo Swinson MP (East Dunbartonshire) and Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Salary: Competitive and base on experience

Tenure: 1st November to 5th January 2020

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Closing Date: Friday, 25th of November

Purpose of the job

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats is looking for an efficient, highly motivated and resilient individual to fill the role of Diary Manager. The role is temporary covering a leave of absence until 5th January 2020, offering opportunity to work at an executive level.

The position is based within a lively and dynamic team, across Jo’s parliamentary and leader’s offices, and working closely with the Leader. The role will be in central London.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.