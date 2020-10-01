Job Title: Digital Campaigns Assistant (Cardiff)

Reports to: Ashley Wood, Chair of Cardiff & the Vale Lib Dems Campaign Team, Paula Yates, Chair Cardiff & the Vale Liberal Democrats, and Nigel Howells Treasurer for Cardiff & the Vale Liberal Democrats

Salary: £15 per hour

Contract: Fixed-term temporary contract from agreed start date until 29/05/2022

Hours: As required with some evening and weekend work required

Location: Home working, with travel within Cardiff required

Purpose of the job

Cardiff and the Vale Liberal Democrats are looking for a creative individual who can support the local party’s efforts to create an engaging web and social media presence with reach across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan. The digital communications assistant will help to coordinate content and support the delivery of ideas, initiatives and campaigns.

It is recommended that you read the full job Job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

rhystaylor892@gmail.com by attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it;

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.