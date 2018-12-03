Liberal Democrats

Digital Campaigns Officer (Welsh Lib Dems)

By Amy Westcott on December 03, 2018

Full Job Description

Salary:  £20,000 per annum + 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Responsible to: Chief Executive for Wales

Tenure: Until 31 March 2019, with possibility of extension

Hours: Part Time, flexible, 24 hours per week (up to 60% of full time)

Location:  Cardiff

Closing date: 12.00 noon, Monday 10th December 2018

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are looking for a Digital Campaign Officer to support the delivery of digital campaigns on key themes for the Party and help recruit 2,000 supporters and members.

 

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

 

 To apply please send the following to eluned@parrott.wales

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

