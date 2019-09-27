Full Job Description

Job Title: Digital Support Officer (3 Month contract)

Responsible to: Digital Campaigns Manager

Salary: £21,000-27,000 per annum

Tenure: Temporary - 3 months

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Lib Dems HQ, Westminster, London SW1P (Remote working considered)

Closing date: No fixed closing date – interviews will take place on an ongoing basis

Purpose of the job

To support the use of NationBuilder in local and regional parties in support of the Liberal Democrats’ campaign goals.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.