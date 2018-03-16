Digital Support Officer x2

By Amy Westcott on March 16, 2018

Job Title:                    Digital support officer x 2

Responsible to:         Head of Data & Tools

Salary:                        £24,000 per annum

Tenure:                       5 week contract

Hours:                        Flexible - full time (40 hours per week) or part time

Location:                    Flexible

 

Purpose of job

 To provide support to Lib Dem campaigners during the 2018 local elections on Connect, Nationbuilder and Digital campaigning (especially Facebook). We are recruiting the equivalent of two full time posts. Across the appointments, we will be looking for candidates with complementary skills in the relevant online tools.

Closing date:  12.00 noon, Friday 23rd March 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

  • CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
  • Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and
  • A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

