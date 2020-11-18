Liberal Democrats

Fighting for equality and inclusion for disabled people everywhere

As a society we have come a long way but we cannot afford to become complacent - there is still a long road ahead to ensure equality and inclusion for disabled people everywhere.

By Mark Pack, Nov 18, 2020 12:11

Disability History Month is an important opportunity to remember how far we have come in the battle for disability rights and equality.

It is also a time to honour those who have led the way forward, defied stereotypes and contributed so much to the success of our country.

8 November marked the the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).

The act made it illegal for employers and service providers to discriminate against someone because they were disabled. This was a key step in advancing disability rights. 

As a society we have come a long way since then, but we cannot afford to become complacent - there is still a long road ahead to ensure equality and inclusion for disabled people everywhere.

This year’s theme is “access” which highlights continued failures to improve accessibility be it in the physical environment, access to information or services.

We all benefit when everyone can fully participate in our society.

We must work to challenge this because we all benefit when everyone can fully participate in our society. 

Finally, I want to thank everyone involved in organising this month's events.

I wish you all the very best for a successful and thought-provoking Disability History Month.

