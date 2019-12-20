Today, Boris Johnson will take his reckless Withdrawal Agreement to MPs. It will be rushed through to meet the arbitrary deadline of January 31st.



Johnson and his government don't care how it will affect British people, or how the worst off in our society will be hit hardest.

They just want to push Brexit through, whatever the cost.



A harmful Brexit deal isn’t the only plan they have which will irreparably damage our country. Among the announcements in the Queen’s Speech are plans to:

Set a legal deadline to end the ‘transition period’ with the EU in December 2020 - with or without a trade deal

Scrap freedom of movement and introduce a discriminatory points-based immigration system

Require photo ID to vote, disenfranchising thousands if not millions of British people

This is a disgrace.

The Conservatives are already running roughshod over our democracy and our human rights.



Labour won’t hold the Conservatives to account. They’re too busy fighting amongst themselves.



Only the Liberal Democrats can take on this Conservative government, before they do irreversible damage to our country.



We have a lot of work to do.