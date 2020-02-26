Help us make the Liberal Democrats more representative

We're a party of community, kindness and liberal values.

We want to make sure everyone out there knows they are welcome. All members deserve to feel welcome throughout their membership journey. That's why we're launching a diversity & inclusion survey today.

We want to take this opportunity to reach out to local parties. This is your chance to tell us how we can best help you. We want to help you engage with communities in your area at a grassroots level and include members from underrepresented groups.