Diwali is one of the most beautiful festivals of the year. It is the last day of the year in the Hindu calendar and the biggest day of celebration for Hindus – it’s our Christmas.

For me, the festival of lights is a time for family, community and celebration. It is a chance to take stock of the year gone by and make plans for the year ahead.

This last year has been a tumultuous one for Hindus and South Asians living in the UK.

Ever since the EU referendum, anti-immigrant sentiment in the UK is on the rise.

We’ve all felt it.

And we all suffer.

But this year has also been a year of hope. I'm so grateful to have been elected as a Lib Dem MEP for London, and our work in Europe is continuing to further the liberal, progressive cause on the continent.

In the year ahead, I’ll be continuing to work hard in Europe to stop Brexit and replace division and hatred with light and hope - just like Lord Rama did in Lanka and Ayodha.

Shubh Diwali and Saal Mubarak.

I wish you a happy Diwali and joyous new year.