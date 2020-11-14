Happy Diwali

Across the country, homes will be adorned with wonderful decorations and Diyas will be lit - all marking the festival of lights.

For Hindu communities this is also the start of the Hindu New Year - an important time to sit back and reflect on the past year and look ahead to future opportunities.

Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. 2020 has been a dark year for many of us and Diwali’s message that light will triumph in the end resonates with many of us, regardless of our faith or worldview.

This Diwali will be particularly difficult; social distancing measures will no doubt prevent many from meeting up loved ones and the disproportionate impact of covid-19 on ethnic minority communities means that many families are dealing with loss this year - our thoughts are with you.

Celebrations such as these are a reminder of the rich diversity of our country and they are also an important opportunity to celebrate the incredible contributions made by Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist communities to our country.

We see these contributions every day from dedicated NHS staff, hard working business owners and those who volunteer their free time for the betterment of their local communities. Thank you for all that you do.

On behalf of the Liberal Democrats I’d like to wish everyone celebrating a joyous Diwali!