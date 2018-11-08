Liberal Democrats

We are dangerously close to shortage of critical drugs

The Government simply cannot guarantee that there won't be shortages of medicines, whether in a No Deal or a Chequers Deal scenario.

By Tom Brake, Nov 08, 2018 5:11

A group including representatives of major pharmaceutical companies have written to the Health Secretary to state that if urgent action is not taken the UK will not have a medicine supply that will suffice in a no deal Brexit.

This letter makes it clear that we are dangerously close to not having a secure supply of the critical imported drugs or medical devices our health service depends on in a No Deal Brexit.

The letter from organisations including the ABPI, the Brexit Health Alliance, and the ABHI urges the Government to raise the warning level to ‘red’ in regards a widespread shortages of medicines and medical devices in no deal Brexit.

The organisations note David Lidington’s report to Cabinet that ‘the normal Dover-Calais route could be at 12% capacity for six months’. They do not believe the border and transport infrastructure can be ready for March 2019 and that time is very tight to address the problem.

The Government simply cannot guarantee that there won't be shortages of medicines, whether in a No Deal or a Chequers Deal scenario.

Liberal Democrats demand better than this chaotic Brexit. People are entitled to a final say on Brexit in a People's Vote and put a stop to this unnecessary, draining mess.

