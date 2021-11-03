Early Years Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2022 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2022.
The group's remit is set out here.
Chair: Cllr Dine Romero
Former leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, currently Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Communities & Culture and councillor for 18 years.
Members of the Group:
Cllr Dine Romero (chair)
Helen Cross (vice chair)
Roy Abraham
Alex Brewer
John Brown
Andrew Burell
Emma Gowers
Dr Judith Hudson
Liz Jarvis
Lucy Rodriguez Leon
Cllr Linda Mascot
Cllr Christine Morrissey
Wendy Scott
Cllr Alan Sherwell
Sarah Shreeve
Cllr Amy Tisi
James Wetz
Bruce Wilson