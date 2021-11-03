Liberal Democrats

Early Years Working Group

By Joseph Wright on November 03, 2021

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2022 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2022.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Cllr Dine Romero

Former leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, currently Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Communities & Culture and councillor for 18 years.

Members of the Group:

Cllr Dine Romero (chair)

Helen Cross (vice chair)

Roy Abraham

Alex Brewer

John Brown 

Andrew Burell 

Emma Gowers 

Dr Judith Hudson 

Liz Jarvis 

Lucy Rodriguez Leon 

Cllr Linda Mascot 

Cllr Christine Morrissey

Wendy Scott 

Cllr Alan Sherwell

Sarah Shreeve 

Cllr Amy Tisi 

James Wetz 

Bruce Wilson 

