English Council Executive - 13 January 2018

English Council Executive

Minutes of Meeting

Saturday 13 January 2018, 11.00am

Held at LDHQ, 8-10 Great George St, SW1P 3AE

Present: Margaret Joachim (Chair), Prue Bray, David Hughes, Gavin Grant, Chris Maines, Catherine Yarrow, Mike Ward, Jo Hayes, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Simon McGrath, Brian Orrell, Paul Hienkens, Paul Clark, Tahir Maher, John Kelly, John Skipworth, Anne-Marie Curry

Staff: Darren Briddock, Richard Kember

1) Apologies and Introductions

Liz Leffman, Rachelle Shepherd-DuBey, Dawn Davidson, Jackie Pearcey, Beverly Nielsen, Amanda Hopgood, Kay Barnard, Stuart Bray, Kamran Hussain

MJ asked for very quick introductions.

John Skipworth noted that he will be standing in for JP on a regular basis.

2) Minutes from last meeting

AHn raised a point of accuracy. RK to correct. ACTION. Minutes accepted.

Actions Carried forward: NH to make enquiries about Raiser’s Edge. ACTION (is it being underused, as it has a very high level of functionality).

JK asked for further detail on tithing rates. DB noted that this is covered in Clause 8 of the English Party constitution. The responsibility to set the rate sits with Party bodies covering an area.

AHn is linking in with Jonny Brownsteen to develop Local Exec Guidance. DB asked to be given links/access to published job descriptions.

3) 2018 Elections

MJ vacated the chair and handed over to Darren Briddock to conduct this agenda item.

i. Vice-Chair

MJ elected unopposed

ii. Treasurer

DH elected unopposed

iii. EFAC (x4 places)

Nominations: Simon McGrath, Brian Orrell, Paul Clark, Gerald Vernon-Jackson

All elected unopposed

iv. RPC (x4 places)

Nominations: Dawn Davidson, Paul Clark, Tahir Maher, Anders Hanson

All elected unopposed

4) General Election Review (Gerald Vernon-Jackson)

GVJ gave a verbal report on the review, noting that paper copies were not available as the report had not been accepted by Federal Board. He outlined the review group make-up, methods used and conclusions drawn. The report presented to FB noted several areas of success (candidate selection and fundraising) and failure (messaging and leadership).

SM, attending FB as an observer before becoming the English rep, noted that the report had been received by FB but not accepted. He gave some details from the meeting about this decision.

MJ opened the floor to questions and general comments. In relation to the Election campaign concerns were raised with the messaging employed and inability to attack/challenge Labour, which was particularly costly in Richmond Park. Internal communication and leadership were also highlighted, with examples of seats losing target status not being informed of this quickly enough.

A general discussion followed about the need for the GE Review to be published in full to provide an opportunity for the Party to learn lessons. Broad concerns around transparency were raised, with a general consensus that ECE should make a formal request to see the Review.

MJ proposed the following motion, seconded by CM/JH.

English Council Executive is concerned that Federal Board did not accept the report of the General Election Review process and has not released it or its recommendations to the wider Party, notwithstanding Clause 6.4 of the Federal Party constitution.

ECE requests:

To see the report To know the reasons why Federal Board decided not to accept it.

ECE asks which specific recommendations of the report will not be implemented as a result of non-acceptance by the Federal Board.

MJ moved to a vote by show of hands. Motion agreed unanimously.

LL and SM to raise motion at next FB meeting. ACTION

5) Reports:

a. Chair’s report (Liz Leffman)

No update since December 2017.

b. Vice-Chair’s report (Margaret Joachim)

MJ presented her report and accepted questions. Following the moratorium until 8/1/18 the work of RPC has resumed.

GG re-stated his question from the December 2017 meeting. MJ/DB explained that an appeal has been lodged with the EAP, so an answer cannot be given at this time.

c. Treasurer’s report (David Hughes)

DH presented his report and accepted questions. TM asked how any potential delay in Q4 2017 rebate payment could be avoided. DH clarified that no proposal has yet been made. Information was provided for information purposes only. He gave details of the FFRC meeting which covered this.

GG was concerned that the Head of Membership post remains unfilled, with numbers of membership-related queries rising. DH explained that recruitment has been a major challenge with no suitable applicants identified. This will be discussed at EFAC on 16/1/18 which the Director for People will attend.

PC raised a question on data errors on Salesforce. DB noted that much work has been done on this recently. PB added that a Database Admin has been recruited for 6 months. Detailed systems analysis was taking place with Regional access being the top priority.

MW requested clarification on monies to be paid to South East region in 2018. DH explained that comms are being sent to all regions and local parties shortly. DH to provide details and how to calculate amounts due. ACTION

ECE requested that Nick Harvey (CEO) attend the next meeting. MJ/LL to approach NH. ACTION

d. Candidates report (Prue Bray)

PB presented her report and accepted questions. She added that AWS designations are being made in South Central and Yorks & Humber that day. DB noted that the by-election for 2 spaces on ECC will open on 15/1/18.

e. FB report (Simon McGrath)

SM had attended the meeting as an observer. He gave a brief verbal report and accepted questions. The General Election Review and MacDonald Review had been the chief topics of discussion.

Federal workplan will be based on the following four points;

Increasing capacity - Improving diversity

Local campaigning - Well working organisation

f. FCEC report (Gavin Grant)

GG gave a brief verbal report. He noted that a new messaging direction is undergoing market testing very shortly.

g. FCC report (vacant)

Nothing to report. DB noted that the English Party by-elections will open on 15/1/18.

h. FPC report (Geoff Payne)

Nothing to report.

i. G8 report (Tahir Maher/Gavin Grant)

Nothing to report.

j. Young Liberals report (Catherine Yarrow)

CY is no longer in post, but is covering the position until an election is held.

k. Diversity Report (Gitanjali Gordon)

GiG gave a brief verbal report. She outlined some challenges facing EMLD at this point, including a number of resignations. MJ gave a brief history of long-running concerns in EMLD.

l. FPDC Report (Prue Bray)

PB presented her report. RK to circulate updated report with minutes. ACTION

6. MacDonald Review

MJ outlined the process of the Review and which EP figures/officers have been consulted. She acknowledged that the current processes are not without their flaws and can be improved, before outlining her concerns. A general discussion followed. Some aspects of the proposals were welcomed but others attracted criticism. The meeting also discussed the extent to which it might be possible to amend or oppose the proposals.

MJ/LL to approach GP for advice. ACTION

7. Compliance Issues

DB circulated a paper on the monthly completion rate of PPERA returns. There has been significant improvement recently. The paper is solely for information purposes.

BO asked for clarification on the basis for the Electoral Commission fine for EU Referendum spending. DB explained that problems most often arose at a local party level.

CM argued that there should be greater transparency about the reasons why Party has received fines, perhaps with explanations published to highlight the ways in which local party actions resulted in fines. Seconded by BO/PH. MJ/LL to approach CEO on above. ACTION

DH thought that a motion should be put to FFRC, to enable fines to be taken from offending local parties.

8. Any Other Business

i. Co-Options

RPC: MJ proposed the co-option of Geoff Payne and Ian Jones. Agreed unanimously.

Diversity Champion: GiG co-opted.

ii. English Party by-elections

DB noted that nominations for positions on ECE, ECC and FCC will open on Monday 15 January 2018. The new online voting system will be used.

END: 15.28