ECJ paper shows May's red lines becoming more blurred by the day

The government has released its latest Brexit position paper on the role of the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) after Brexit.

We welcome this sensible and long overdue climbdown by the Prime Minister.

We welcome this sensible and long overdue climbdown by the Prime Minister. It shows Theresa May’s red lines are becoming more blurred by the day.

The government seems to have belatedly accepted it won’t be possible to end the EU court's influence in the UK without damaging our free trade and security cooperation with Europe.

The paper sets out proposals to end the "direct" jurisdiction of the ECJ, leaving open the possibility of indirectly applying ECJ rulings in some cases.

This is softer than the approach set out in Theresa May's Lancaster House speech in January 2017, when she vowed to “bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain".

The European Court of Justice has served Britain's interests well, protecting the rights of UK holidaymakers, consumers and businesses.



We should build on this progress instead of allowing it to be trashed by the hardline Brexiteeers in the Conservative party.