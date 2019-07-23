I am ready to play my part in the future of the Liberal Democrats

Well, that was close then!

Can I start by thanking you, the members. I enjoyed meeting you across the country, hearing how your campaigns are going and what matters to you.

Thank you for voting in the numbers that you did.

But above all, I want to pay thanks and pay tribute to one particular party member, called Jo.

Jo, you will be a fabulous leader!

Jo has already achieved so much, but I think we all know she is going to achieve so much more, for our party and for the country.

The party is totally united behind you, and I am looking forward to working with you in the years ahead and working for Prime Minister Swinson!

I have enjoyed the campaign, and my team have fought a great campaign. We had a great time, and I want to thank every one of them for this huge experience.

But my only mistake was believing your advice about dancing.

Just because Vince Cable is twinkle toes, it doesn’t mean that a leader has to dance!

And when you said my dancing on the people’s vote march and the pride march were getting retweeted, I’m realising that wasn’t such a good thing.

Can I give my thanks to Vince. He has been my parliamentary neighbour for years, and when we worked in government, he was a great boss and a great leader.

Not least that when he told the civil service that when I was speaking, he was speaking.

So thank you Vince, for everything you have done for me and done for the party.

I am so proud of our party. What we stand for. How we defend liberal values, even when it is not popular.

And I am proud that we are leading the fight to stop Brexit.

These are historic times.

With Boris Johnson poised to become Prime Minister, we have to raise our game even more.

I’ve been a member of this party since 1989, and I love this party.

And with Jo, I am ready to be part of the future of this party, to build the liberal Britain we want.

Join us and join Jo, and be part of the future of the Liberal Democrats.