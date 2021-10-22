Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey responds to Philip Davies

Perhaps Philip Davies has decided to turn his back on his sexist views, or perhaps he has a different motive.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 22, 2021 4:10

Conservative MP Philip Davies has started taking a surprising interest in the Liberal Democrats' commitment to an equal parliament, and our internal selection procedures.

Perhaps he has decided to turn his back on his sexist views, or perhaps he has a different motive.

Read Philip Davies' letter to Ed Davey, and Ed's reply:

