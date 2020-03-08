On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible contributions of women in every corner of the world. Today, we celebrate the women pushing boundaries, defying stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings.

Let us recognise those who have paved the way - from Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer, to Dina Asher-Smith, the fastest woman in British history. And of course, my amazing friend, Jo Swinson, who last year became the first female leader in our party’s history.

Each of these women and countless others have played an important role in inspiring the next generation by showing young girls everywhere that gender should never place a limit on what a person can achieve.

The fight for equality is far from over - much work remains to be done

Sadly, the fight for equality is far from over, much work remains to be done. In the UK alone, women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, 1 in 5 women will experience sexual assault during their lifetime, and we are yet to bridge the gender pay gap. This is unacceptable.

Each of us, regardless of our gender identity, have a role to play in building a more just and equal world. Gender inequality is not a woman’s issue, it affects all of us. Just think of the unknown solutions, the missed discoveries, the untapped talent, we lose every day to bias and discrimination.

Today and every day let us stand up for women’s rights and let us work to end the misogyny that suffocates women’s potential.

To the women who have come before, the trailblazers of today, and those on their way – thank you and happy International Women’s Day.