Ed Davey is running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats

Today, Ed announced his campaign to succeed Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader.
He's running his campaign on 3 main tenets:
- Winning campaigns
- Fighting for liberal values
- Tackling the climate crisis
He'll be attending a series of leadership hustings up and down the United Kingdom, so members have the chance to find out more about his vision for our party. You can find your nearest one here:
