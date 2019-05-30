Ed Davey is running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats

Today, Ed announced his campaign to succeed Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader.

He's running his campaign on 3 main tenets:

Winning campaigns

Fighting for liberal values

Tackling the climate crisis

He'll be attending a series of leadership hustings up and down the United Kingdom, so members have the chance to find out more about his vision for our party. You can find your nearest one here:

If you want your say in shaping the future of Britain and the Liberal Democrats, then join today. Membership starts at just £1 and if you're a member by the 7th June you'll get a vote in the leadership election:

