I have been hugely touched by the many messages I have received since the result of the Leadership election was declared on Monday afternoon.

Thank you to everyone that supported me, and thank you so much to my incredible campaign team.

I am incredibly proud of our campaign we fought - and know we made a huge difference to the party.

Congratulations to Jo, our new leader. I cannot wait to play a pivotal role for the Liberal Democrats under Jo’s leadership - and with us only 2% behind the Tories in the most recent poll, we have an amazing opportunity to change the future of our county.

The new Cabinet announced yesterday makes two things clear: compassionate conservatism is dead and we are heading for an early General Election. But before then, we have another election to win - in Brecon and Radnorshire.

With the Parliamentary numbers as tight as they are, electing Jane Dodds could make all the difference between a No Deal Brexit and getting the People’s Vote we need.

Jane will be an excellent MP for Brecon and Radnorshire. She is a true Liberal committed to the constituency and committed to stopping Brexit.

Will you be a part of our Brecon and Radnorshire campaign?

Come to the by-election HQ - we're open every day from 9am-7pm

Volunteer to help our campaign

Make calls from anywhere in the world

Donate to the campaign

We need help now, as polling day is on 1st August. The Tories are throwing everything at the campaign: they don’t want to see Boris Johnson embarrassed so early in his Premiership. Whether it’s making calls or visiting Wales yourself, please make sure you help us win Brecon and Radnorshire.