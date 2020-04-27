Help me call on Government to support small companies and freelancers

Liberal Democrats

Workers in the creative industries are struggling to get by. Support Jamie Stone’s EDM calling on the Government to close the loopholes in the job retention scheme.

By Jamie Stone, Apr 27, 2020 5:04

Jamie Stone.

A lot of members have contacted me to say that the Chancellor isn’t helping small limited companies and freelancers. They’re right - those in the creative industries in particular are struggling to get by.

That’s why I have tabled an Early Day Motion calling on the Government to close the loophole in the job retention schemes by allowing small limited company directors to claim for 80 per cent of filed average earnings, including dividends.

You can read the motion in full here.

You can help by contacting your MP and asking them to sign my EDM. The more MPs we get signing it, the easier it is engage with the press and get a campaign running.

You can write a message of your own, or copy the text below:

As one of your constituents, I would like you to sign EDM 351, being led by Jamie Stone MP. I believe the Chancellor should be doing more to help small limited companies and freelancers. Please will you sign the EDM to show your support for freelancers?

