Education - Policy Working Group

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.

The group is grateful to all the members who have contributed towards producing this paper.

Every Child Empowered: Education for a changing world

Policy Paper 128

Full version | Clear Print | Plain Text

The Education working group is chaired by Lucy Nethsingha. Lucy is the Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cambridgeshire County Council, has been a primary school teacher on and off for the past 15 years, a school governor in four different schools, and the opposition spokesperson for Children and Young People on Cambridgeshire County Council. She has a Masters degree in Education and Psychology from Cambridge University and wrote her thesis on the early identification of special educational needs.

Working Group Members

David Weston - Vice Chair

John Pugh - Education Spokesperson

Mike Storey - Education Spokesperson in the House of Lords

Geoff Payne - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Linda Jack - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Julia Barrett

Ellie Barrett-Rees

Jamie Dearden

Alexandra Gbedemah

Ian Goodyer

Janet Grauberg

Liz Green

Amy Hawkins

John Howson

Claire Kelley

Michelle Lowe

Kerra Maddern

Vanessa Newcombe

Antony Power

Bill Revans

Iman Saadoune

Natascia Servini

Karen Wilkinson

Martin Young

Working Group Remit

The working group will be making policy in areas set out by the Federal Policy Committee. You can find the remit for the group here.