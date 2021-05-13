Liberal Democrats

Eid Mubarak!

I want to send warm wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

By Ed Davey, May 13, 2021 1:05

Eid marks the end of Ramadan — a holy month of prayer and personal reflection.

I’m sure it feels strange to celebrate again with Covid restrictions in place.

But despite the many challenges of the past year, I’m amazed at how we’ve pulled together as a country — making it clear that we are a nation of carers.

And Muslims across the UK have made huge contributions to our communities.

From frontline workers to the more than 100 Muslim community support groups that helped those in need, the Islamic principle of acting in service to others has no doubt been on full display this year.

So to everyone celebrating Eid, I wish you joy and peace.

Eid Mubarak!

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].