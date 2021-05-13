Eid marks the end of Ramadan — a holy month of prayer and personal reflection.

I’m sure it feels strange to celebrate again with Covid restrictions in place.

But despite the many challenges of the past year, I’m amazed at how we’ve pulled together as a country — making it clear that we are a nation of carers.

And Muslims across the UK have made huge contributions to our communities.

From frontline workers to the more than 100 Muslim community support groups that helped those in need, the Islamic principle of acting in service to others has no doubt been on full display this year.

So to everyone celebrating Eid, I wish you joy and peace.

Eid Mubarak!