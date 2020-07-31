On behalf of the Liberal Democrats, I would like to send best wishes to all Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith. It also marks the end of Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

I hope that all of us will take this opportunity to reflect on those values of selflessness, charity and community which are at the heart of Islam

The voyage to Mecca is one of the most significant moments in a Muslim’s life but, with the continuing need for social distancing, I know that many British Muslims had to cancel their plans to make the journey this year. Many other customs and traditions will also be suspended as the battle against the coronavirus continues.

But although so much remains uncertain, I am confident we will get through these challenging times together.

I hope that all of us, regardless of our background, will take this opportunity to reflect on those values of selflessness, charity and community which are both at the heart of Islam and also so relevant to those of us of other faiths, or no faith.

This is also an important opportunity to honour the contributions of British Muslim communities and to celebrate the rich diversity of our country. Our country, and our party, benefit greatly from those contributions.

Wishing everyone celebrating a wonderful Eid. Eid Mubarak!