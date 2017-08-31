Vince Cable – Eid al-Adha Message

I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all those observing Eid al-Adha this year. This holy festival teaches us about the importance of sacrifice, selflessness and charity; helping us turn our focus away from our ourselves and on to the needs of others.

By Liberal Democrats, Aug 31, 2017 5:08

Eid al-Adha presents us with an opportunity to reflect upon our duty and responsibility to one another, through acts of generosity and compassion. These values are at the core of Islam’s message and are principles which resonate and align with the Liberal Democrat principles of equality and unity.

I am in awe of the ongoing contributions of Muslims to British society, in everything from business to education, to charity, which not only bring communities together, but also showcase the very best of both British and Muslim values.
These acts of generosity stand in marked contrast to the rising tide of hate crime and Islamophobia. Together, we must take every possible opportunity to defiantly condemn all acts of hate and intolerance.
Let us all continue to champion a more open, tolerant and united Britain.
Wishing you and loved ones a happy and peaceful Eid. Eid Mubarak!

