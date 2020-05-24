Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating!

I would like to send warm wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan - a month of prayer, personal reflection, and self-denial.

I’m sure that this Ramadan must have felt unusual and I know that observing a socially distanced Eid will not be easy either.

This year, I joined some of our MPs and party members in fasting for one day of Ramadan and this culminated in a Lib Dem Iftar - the first for our party. The fast was challenging at times, but I’m so proud that we were able to do this one small act as a symbol of our solidarity with British Muslims at this time.

I want to thank the doctors and nurses who have sacrificed their lives in the battle against COVID-19. We will always remember them, and we must never forget that many of them were British Muslims. A thorough investigation into why BAME communities have been disproportionately impacted by this virus is needed now more than ever.

Of course, Eid is known as “the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast”. It’s usually a time to come together with loved ones to enjoy festive meals and share gifts but instead, people will remain isolated in their homes, going out only for essential food and brief periods of exercise. Though this will be tough, I’m sure that the sacrifices we all make now will reduce the impact of this virus.

So to everyone celebrating Eid, I wish you joy and peace. Eid Mubarak!