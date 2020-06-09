Covid-19 has exposed politics as not fit for purpose

Westminster’s broken political system is shutting out people who need their voices heard now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our democracy doesn't need piecemeal change, it needs a radical overhaul.

Yesterday our Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain led a debate in the House of Commons calling for a radical overhaul of Westminster politics.

If the last three years have shown politics isn’t working for people then the coronavirus crisis has made it clearer than ever that reform is needed.

Covid-19 has exposed the political culture in Westminster as not fit for purpose. Our democracy doesn't need piecemeal change, it needs a radical overhaul.

We are calling on other political parties to join us in getting behind change and reforming the way people elect MPs with a proportional voting system.



Speaking in the debate, Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Over the coming months and years we’re going to face numerous issues as we seek to overcome and recover from the coronavirus crisis. We need to work together – yet our Westminster politics is adversarial and divisive.



Simply put, that means the true variety of the electorate’s voices are not heard. Many of those people are the same people who need their voices heard now more than ever. It’s time all parties got behind change.”

