We're looking for an innovative, highly motivated, and results-oriented Email Marketing Executive to drive a vital element of our member and supporter engagement program.

The successful candidate will be a compelling copywriter with experience of delivering results-led fundraising or marketing campaigns and looking to make an exciting career move into political communications at a well-recognised brand.

As a key part of the Membership team, you will deliver punchy, persuasive email copy and campaigns to achieve key objectives: engaging with members & supporters, driving fundraising targets, growing our party and running end-to-end advocacy campaigns that deliver political change.

You will take the lead on developing the voice and tone of key broadcasters in first-class email content and you'll be comfortable owning responsibility for signing off all party emails.

You will also work closely with our Digital Communications & Campaigns teams, collaborating to developing consistent, high-quality digital content and messaging for all our online platforms.

As a specialist in email and copy you'll also advise key stakeholders, and help design a pipeline of email campaign journeys.

Job Specification

Responsible to: Head of Membership & Engagement, People Directorate

Salary: £26,000-£30,000 pa (depending on experience)

Benefits: 25 days annual leave, season ticket loan, 8% employer’s pension contribution

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London - with Scottish Liberal Democrat HQ in Edinburgh and remote working considered.

Your Application

Please read the full job description before applying: http://bit.ly/EmailMarketingExec

Email your CV and covering letter to greg.foster@libdems.org.uk.

In addition, as an appendix to your cover letter, please show us the copy you would write for a fundraising email or emails to raise £50,000 from a list of 250,000 pro-European supporters.