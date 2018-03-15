Email Marketing Executive

By Greg Foster on March 15, 2018

We're looking for an innovative, highly motivated, and results-oriented Email Marketing Executive to drive a vital element of our member and supporter engagement program.

The successful candidate will be a compelling copywriter with experience of delivering results-led fundraising or marketing campaigns and looking to make an exciting career move into political communications at a well-recognised brand.

As a key part of the Membership team, you will deliver punchy, persuasive email copy and campaigns to achieve key objectives: engaging with members & supporters, driving fundraising targets, growing our party and running end-to-end advocacy campaigns that deliver political change.

You will take the lead on developing the voice and tone of key broadcasters in first-class email content and you'll be comfortable owning responsibility for signing off all party emails.

You will also work closely with our Digital Communications & Campaigns teams, collaborating to developing consistent, high-quality digital content and messaging for all our online platforms.

As a specialist in email and copy you'll also advise key stakeholders, and help design a pipeline of email campaign journeys.

Job Specification

Responsible to: Head of Membership & Engagement, People Directorate

Salary: £26,000-£30,000 pa (depending on experience)

Benefits: 25 days annual leave, season ticket loan, 8% employer’s pension contribution

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London - with Scottish Liberal Democrat HQ in Edinburgh and remote working considered.

Your Application

Please read the full job description before applying: http://bit.ly/EmailMarketingExec

Email your CV and covering letter to greg.foster@libdems.org.uk.

In addition, as an appendix to your cover letter, please show us the copy you would write for a fundraising email or emails to raise £50,000 from a list of 250,000 pro-European supporters.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Spring Conference

Southport 9-11 March 2018

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.