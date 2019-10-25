Full Job Description

Job Title: Email Marketing Executive

Responsible to: Head of Membership & Engagement

Salary: £21,000-£24,000 pa (depending on experience)

Tenure: Temporary, until 31st December 2019.

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Lib Dem HQ in London, Scottish Lib Dem HQ in Edinburgh or Remote based.

Closing Date: No fixed closing date, interviews will take place on an ongoing basis.



Purpose of the job

We are looking for an Email Marketing Executive to help us deliver high-quality emails that drive real results over a very busy period for the Liberal Democrats, which may include a General Election.

You will have a passion for writing and a talent for writing engaging copy which motivates and inspires people to take action. You’ll be a key part of the team who will help mobilise tens of thousands of volunteers to win more seats at the next election – whenever it comes.

As a key part of the Membership team, you will deliver persuasive email copy that inspires and motivates people to help achieve our objectives:

Deliver our message

Mobilise volunteers

Raise money

Get out the vote

Working with the team, you will craft first-class email content that helps achieve these goals from a range of voices.

You will also work closely with our Digital Communications & Campaigns teams, collaborating to developing consistent, high-quality digital content and messaging for all our online platforms.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

In addition, as an appendix to your cover letter please include one of the following:

Relevant examples of copy that you have written.

The copy you would write for a fundraising email or emails to raise £50,000 from a list of 250,000 pro-European supporters.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.