An embarrassing setback for Theresa May

The Lords rejected the Government's Withdrawal Agreement by a landslide last night. Read more here.

By Sarah Ludford, Jan 14, 2019 9:01

Theresa May.

Theresa May's botched Brexit deal goes to the Commons tomorrow night, and its chances are looking slim.

A Lords motion regretting the damage Brexit would do and rejecting no deal has passed by a stonking 169 votes.

That's a resounding defeat for Theresa May and a sign for what she can expect tomorrow night. Since delaying the last scheduled vote before Christmas, the cabinet's shambolic plans have got into an even worse state. We've had stories of:

  • Ferry companies with no ferries
  • Lorry queuing exercises on Kent motorways
  • The health secretary becoming "the world's biggest fridge buyer" - because of worries we won't have enough medicine.

Brexit's become a national embarrassment. The Conservatives have made a mess of it, and Labour need to do more to hold them to account.

But there's still a way out. With a defeat tomorrow night imminent, the Government need to swallow their pride. It's time for the people to have the final say on the deal - not politicians. We've been fighting for this since the referendum, and we're not going to give up now. Over 200,000 people have signed our petition calling for an exit from Brexit - will you join them?

