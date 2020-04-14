Emergency accommodation for people suffering domestic violence

Last week Priti Patel announced that the Home Office is working with charities to provide an extra £2m for domestic abuse support.

We are relieved that the Home Secretary is taking these steps to tackle the terrifying rise in domestic violence.



However, the Home Secretary can still go much further. For far too many people, their home is not a place of safety. Many thousands of people are in the horrific position of being isolated in the same place as their abuser.

We must protect the victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdownhttps://t.co/2Z52qsInpH — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 11, 2020

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Home Office to work closely with hoteliers so that their hotels can be used as emergency accommodation, with the Government covering the costs.

The Government must act now to ensure that anyone who feels threatened has a guarantee of shelter.