Empty chairs at the Christmas table

This Christmas, I have worked with St Giles Trust to learn more about the gang culture which is fuelling knife crime and tragically costing young people their lives. St Giles works directly with those affected, providing education, mentoring and support to fill the void into which gangs otherwise slip.



In the film, I discuss the causes of knife crime with Liam, a St Giles Project Co-ordinator. And we hear the incredibly brave voice of Sophie Kafeero whose own son, Derick, was killed last year – now she is campaigning with her local MP, Ed Davey, to take knives off the street.



As we sit down to our Christmas festivities, I hope the film helps to remind us of those who have lost someone; who have an empty chair at their Christmas table. And helping charities like St Giles is one way we can make a difference.