The Liberal Democrats' plan for Equalities and Human Rights

The Liberal Democrats believe that in 21st century Britain, none of us should need to fear discrimination.

We believe that we should all have the same opportunities regardless of where we come from or our circumstances; and that our children and grandchildren can be who they want to be without any fear of persecution or intrusion.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote for a government with equality for all at the heart of its agenda.

But sadly, that is not the reality of life in the UK.

Whilst both Labour and the Conservatives have failed to tackle harmful rhetoric and root out bigotry in their own parties, the Liberal Democrats have a vision for the UK where everyone’s rights and liberties are protected, and our diversity celebrated.

Today, with the help of Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger, we have launched our Plan for Equalities and Human Rights which includes a number of ambitious policies, such as:

tackling the rise in hate crimes by making them all aggravated offences

providing funding for protective security measures to places of worship, schools and community centres that are vulnerable to hate crime and terror attacks

completing the introduction of equal marriage

reducing the over-representation of people from BAME backgrounds throughout the criminal justice system

The Liberal Democrats believe that we should all have the same opportunities regardless of where we come from or our circumstances.



That's why a vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote for a government with equality for all at the heart of its agenda.

Read our full Plan for Equalities and Human Rights here.