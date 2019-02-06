Liberal Democrats

Eradicating FGM

By Lynne Featherstone, Feb 06, 2019 9:02

Today is International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Back in 2013 when I was a DFID minister, together with campaigners like Nimco Ali and Efua Dorkeeno, we kicked off the original government campaign on FGM. We succeeded in securing the biggest ever spending commitment in the world of £35 million to work towards eradicating FGM worldwide. 

I am delighted to let you know that legacy has continued.

The current Secretary of State for the Department of International Development recently announced that an extra £50 million will go towards eradicating FGM worldwide.

On this occasion, I am delighted to be overtaken.

In the last week, we also saw the first conviction of FGM in the UK, paving the way for further convictions.

I was clear then and I am clear now - female genital mutilation is child abuse, and now it is beyond all doubt that it is against the law in the UK.

We will continue to shine a light on this issue and make sure that future generations of girls do not suffer.

