Liberal Democrats

Demand Better than Brexit

The Government is using a wafer-thin referendum majority to sow division in our communities. Liberal Democrats demand better.

By Liberal Democrats, May 15, 2019 3:05

As Brexit drags on, it becomes clearer every day - it's a national embarrassment. More and more people are realising how important EU membership is for our country and our future.

Theresa May is trying to push through a deal that panders to her party's extreme fringe and Nigel Farage. Again and again, Jeremy Corbyn has helped her, letting down Labour supporters across the UK.

The Liberal Democrats' message has always been clear.

We want to stop Brexit.

We've been fighting it for 3 years. We were the first to call for it and have led the opposition in Parliament. Remaining in the EU lets us devote time to the real issues. We can fix our economy, rebuild our NHS and public services and fight the climate crisis.

Public opinion has shifted significantly since 2016. You deserve the final say. Do you agree? Join the Liberal Democrats today:

