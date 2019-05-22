Liberal Democrats

We have GoD on our side in the European Elections!

Perhaps not the one you were thinking of - but the ex-head of the Civil Service Gus O'Donnell is one of a big list of big names from across the political spectrum who are backing the Liberal Democrats tomorrow. Read their endorsements: 🔶🔶

By Greg Foster, May 22, 2019 2:05

1. Lord Heseltine, Tory peer

The former Deputy PM endorsed us in the Sunday Times. He immediately had the whip suspended, which as Twitter pointed out was a bit suspect:

2. Andrew MacKinlay, former Labour MP

Andrew was MP for Thurrock for 18 years and a Labour member for 52. But he endorsed us on Monday, slamming Labour's refusal to oppose this Brexit shambles. He even came and spoke at our final rally last night - catch up here!

3. Gus O'Donnell, former civil servant

Gus, former head of the civil service and cross-bench peer, wrote for the Times to endorse us. He was very clear - we're the biggest, strongest party of Remain and if you want to stop Brexit you need to vote Lib Dem.

4. Julie Girling, independent MEP

Writing for her blog, Julie said that we're the only party with the infrastructure to send MEPs to Brussels who'll make a difference. She agrees - a vote for the Lib Dems is the most effective way to win a People's Vote.

5. Matthew Parris, former MP and columnist

Speaking on Newsnight, he condemned the Tories' unceremoniously chucking of Michael Heseltine. Then, he endorsed us and urged Remainers to do the same:

6. Michael Cashman, Labour peer

Lord Cashman's endorsement was succinct, so we'll let him do the talking for us:

7. Guy Verhofstadt, former Belgian prime minister and leader of ALDE, the EU liberal group

BONUS: Labour's lead MEP candidate in the South East

We're not sure it was perhaps as deliberate as the ones above, but Labour's lead candidate in the South East had this to say in a hustings - "if you want to stop Brexit, vote with your heart, vote Liberal Democrat"...

The trend is clear - people from across the political spectrum are getting behind us. Vote to stop Brexit - vote Lib Dem tomorrow:

