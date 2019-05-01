Take a sneak peek at our first EU election leaflet

Yesterday, Labour confirmed their position on a People's Vote. As expected, they've stuck to the same old Brexit fudge. Jeremy Corbyn is letting down his MPs, members and voters by refusing to fight to give you the final say.

The Liberal Democrats demand better. Brexit is the biggest issue of the moment. The people deserve clarity from Labour. But all they're getting is a cynical attempt at playing both sides.

This whole mess started when Labour's European leaflet leaked last week. So, in the interest of clarity, here's our first leaflet, going out at the end of this week:

We aren't going to hide from what's best for the country. We've been fighting to give the people, not politicians, the final say on Brexit for 3 years. We'll shout it loud and clear, while Jeremy Corbyn tries to duck his own party's policy. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

