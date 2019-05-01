Liberal Democrats

Take a sneak peek at our first EU election leaflet

Labour's refusal to pick a side on Brexit has landed them in hot water with members. Compare and contrast with the Lib Dems, who've been fighting for a People's Vote for 3 years.

By Rhiannon Leaman, May 01, 2019 3:05

Yesterday, Labour confirmed their position on a People's Vote. As expected, they've stuck to the same old Brexit fudge. Jeremy Corbyn is letting down his MPs, members and voters by refusing to fight to give you the final say.

The Liberal Democrats demand better. Brexit is the biggest issue of the moment. The people deserve clarity from Labour. But all they're getting is a cynical attempt at playing both sides.

This whole mess started when Labour's European leaflet leaked last week. So, in the interest of clarity, here's our first leaflet, going out at the end of this week:

Hint - click the leaflet to open it in a new tab

We aren't going to hide from what's best for the country. We've been fighting to give the people, not politicians, the final say on Brexit for 3 years. We'll shout it loud and clear, while Jeremy Corbyn tries to duck his own party's policy. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Over the next 3 weeks, we'll be reaching out to millions of Remainers up and down the UK. But this comes at a cost. £10 could help us reach an extra 2000 voters - will you donate now and help us stop Brexit?

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy