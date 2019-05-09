Liberal Democrats

Stop Brexit - the Lib Dem manifesto for Europe

We launched our EU manifest today. Read our plan to stop Brexit and reunite Britain today 🇪🇺

By Vince Cable, May 09, 2019 3:05

The flags of EU countries flying.

Today, we're launching our EU manifesto. We're running our campaign on a clear message - a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

We were the first to call for a People's Vote in 2016 - and we haven't stopped fighting for it, nearly 3 years later. We want Britain to remain in the EU because it's best for our economy, our public services and best for the environment.

Liberal Democrats demand better than Brexit.

Parliament is in deadlock, as Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn try and fail to push Brexit through. They're failing to tackle climate change, rebuild our public services and fight the inequality that's robbed opportunity from so many.

Let's break the logjam - stop Brexit, and turn our attention to reuniting our country. Let's build a Britain that's truly internationalist, open and liberal.

So, without further ado, here's our plan to fight these burning issues. Here's our manifesto to stop Brexit.

Read the Liberal Democrat manifesto for Europe now

Read now

