Best. EU results. Ever.

There can be no doubt. This weekend's results - our best ever in an EU election - prove that the Liberal Democrats are back in business.

16 brilliant MEPs.

20.3% of the national voteshare.

Beating Labour and the Tories for the first time since 1906.

Seeing so many of our hard-working candidates get the amazing results they deserved this weekend was an extraordinarily special feeling. My thanks go out to them and everyone who played a part in getting them elected.

My sympathies, too, go to those who just missed out. In Wales, for example, we were a single percentage point off beating Welsh Labour - who've dominated Welsh politics for a century. I am intensely proud of every single Liberal Democrat today. Savour this result; it's been hard earnt.

Jeremy Corbyn must now listen to his MPs, members and supporters. He must now join our campaign to stop Brexit.

The results mark a sea change in British politics. We are the biggest, strongest Remain party. We are the real opposition to the damaging Brexit pushed by Nigel Farage and his sycophants in the Conservative Party.

But the Tories aren't the only ones with lessons to learn from the weekend. The people have overwhelmingly rejected Labour's pro-Brexit stance. Jeremy Corbyn must now listen to his MPs, members and supporters. He must now join our campaign to stop Brexit.

Our attention must now turn to Brecon and Radnorshire. Liberal Democrats are already fighting to give the people the chance to elect a new pro-EU MP - Jane Dodds, our Welsh leader. I hope you'll help us get Jane to Parliament - whether that's by volunteering on the ground, making some calls or donating to the campaign:

Over 10,000 people have joined the Liberal Democrats since the start of May. More and more people are standing up to demand better from politics and an exit from Brexit.

What's more, if you join as a member by 7th June, you get a say in choosing my successor as party leader. There's never been a better time to become a Lib Dem - so why not join us today?