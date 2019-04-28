Want to stop Brexit? Vote Lib Dem at the European elections

There's been a lot of talk about tactical voting in the EU elections.

The method of voting used for European Parliament elections - d'Hondt - means it's still possible to split the vote.

d'Hondt elections divvy up multiple seats based on parties' relative performances. But because of the way this is calculated, parties that get markedly more votes will be in with a chance of getting extra seats. Vote totals are divided by 1, 2, 3... etc up to the number of seats up for grabs, and then seats are allocated to the highest totals produced. See below for an example:

Party 1 2 3 4 5 6 Seats Adder Party 37000 18500 12333 9250 7400 6167 3 Whig Party 28000 14000 9333 7000 5600 4667 2 Rat Catching Party 15000 7500 5000 3750 3000 2500 1 Yellow Party 12000 6000 4000 3000 2400 2000 0 Kale Munchers Party 9000 4500 3000 2250 1800 1500 0 Standing At The Back Party 9000 4500 3000 2250 1800 1500 0

However, if supporters of the Kale Munchers and Standing at the Back Parties vote tactically...

Party 1 2 3 4 5 6 Seats Adder Party 37000 18500 12333 9250 7400 6167 2 Whig Party 28000 14000 9333 7000 5600 4667 2 Yellow Party 25000 12500 8333 6250 5000 4167 2 Rat Catching Party 15000 7500 5000 3750 3000 2500 0 Kale Munchers Party 4000 2000 1333 1000 800 667 0 Standing At The Back Party 1000 500 333 250 200 167 0

So let's apply this to a real life scenario. What if another Remain party was to come in and refuse to work constructively with other Remain causes? The resulting vote split could be disastrous. They'd hand EU Parliament seats to Nigel Farage.

So let's wipe the smile off his face - vote Lib Dem to stop Brexit.

Brexit remains a national embarrassment. The Conservatives are set for a kicking at the ballot box for their incompetent approach to Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn continues to help them push it through. Liberal Democrats demand better.

On the 23rd May, vote for the Liberal Democrats to stop Brexit.

We're the only party who've been fighting to give you the final say since the day after that awful result in 2016. But since then, support for a People's Vote has shot from just 20% to a majority of the population. We're winning.

Our 100,000 members have been out in force. We're the only party rejecting the divisive tactics of modern politics. We're not afraid to stand up for our values - we're fighting for one United Kingdom, inside the EU.

We can still secure a People's Vote - but we have to show the Government how much we want it. There's only one way to do that. On the 23rd May, vote for the Liberal Democrats to stop Brexit.