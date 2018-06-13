EU Withdrawal Bill chaos shows only the Lib Dems are clear on Brexit.

The EU Withdrawal Bill came back to the House of Commons this week after 15 Government defeats in the Lords. Theresa May’s strategy this week was shaped entirely by her tenuous grip over her own ranks.

Theresa May has struggled for months to maintain Tory unity during her mishandling of Brexit negotiations. Cabinet disputes are spilling into public view, ministers are resigning, and Boris Johnson is whispering about his wish to replace Theresa with Trump.

Since the arrogant decision to call a General Election, the Prime Minister’s control over the Brexit process and her own party has been failing. That’s why she was forced to stall on the meaningful vote amendment this week, offering a thin concession that she hopes will temporarily paper over divisions between remain and leave Tory MPs.

Meanwhile, Labour demonstrated yet again that they do not have the stomach to fight the Tories over Brexit.

Amendment 19a would have given the people the final say on the Brexit deal. It would have given the people the power to decide if they want to stay in the E.U. once we see the terms of the exit. We could have pushed this to a vote if Labour had supported our motion.

Instead Labour squirmed away from the key votes and were notably absent at the most crucial moment, despite 73% of their voters wanting the UK to stay in the E.U. If Corbyn is truly fighting for the many, not the few, why does the slogan not apply to his own voters?

Jeremy’s heart just isn’t in this fight.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party fighting to give the public the final say on the Brexit deal. Our message is clear: we are fighting to give the people the power to decide their future. This process started with the people, and the people deserve the last word on the terms of the Brexit deal, including a chance to stay in the E.U.

We can stop Brexit, but we need people to join our campaign and make their voices heard.