Liberal Democrats

European elections get more likely by the day

Theresa May had to perform a humiliating climbdown at last night's EU summit. It's now incredibly likely that there will be EU elections - and we need to be ready to win big.

By Tom Brake, Apr 11, 2019 4:04

It’s our job to win big for fellow Remainers across the country in these European elections.

Last night Theresa May met with EU leaders and, in a dashing blow to her plans, was forced to agree to extend Article 50 to October 31st, with the ability to review at the end of June.

She’s still doing the hokey-cokey and dancing around the issue but as a result, it’s clear European elections are incredibly likely this Spring.

But we cannot wait for Theresa May to give us the green light – we need to be fighting-fit now.

Remainers across the country have been side-lined since the referendum in June 2016.

And in that time, the Liberal Democrats have continued to be the only major pro-Remain political party.

With the Leave vote split across the country, the EU election voting system means we really can win big.

This is our best opportunity to send a message loud and clear to Westminster.

A big win will also take us a monumental leap closer to securing a People’s Vote and put us in a great position for winning that referendum.

Let’s cement our position, secure a storming victory in these EU elections and win an exit from Brexit ✊

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy