Off to a flying start

We launched our European campaign on Friday - and the reception has been great.

We set out a simple, clear message - that a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. It's resonated loud and clear with Remainers up and down the country.

This morning at the @LibDems Euro campaign launch. I don’t think they could make their central message in this campaign much clearer. pic.twitter.com/9IkM6amXiU — Oliver Milne (@OliverMilne) April 26, 2019

It's a shame that other Remain parties didn't want to work with us to maximise the return of pro-EU MPs. We'll go our own way for now - but it's a pity that others are putting their egos above the country's needs.

"It’s true that the Brexit parties are also divided but we should be standing together - the millions of people in this country who voted Remain would expect us to stand together." https://t.co/DpfwqqR4Ao — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) April 26, 2019

The New Statesman was particularly impressed, describing our launch as "slick". They pointed out something important, too - we have the know-how and experience to get MEPs elected:

Liberal Democrats use slick launch to stake claim to be Remainers’ best hope, says @stephenkbhttps://t.co/7vlJzZdjha — The Staggers (@TheStaggers) April 26, 2019

Every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. We're the only party that's been fighting to give you the final say since 24th June 2016. Over 250,000 people have joined our campaign for a People's Vote since then.

"We are the party of Remain," says Sir Vince Cable launching the Lib Dem's European election campaign, saying it's time to ask people: "#Brexit: Now you've seen it, is this what you voted for?"https://t.co/nJX8ZD7bn7 pic.twitter.com/ELizyNyRmI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 26, 2019

A big win for us in the European elections will send a powerful message to the government - Britain wants to Remain. Demand better than Brexit - get involved with our European election campaign today: