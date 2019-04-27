Liberal Democrats

Off to a flying start

On Friday, we kicked off our campaign for the European elections with a simple message. Vote Liberal Democrat: Stop Brexit.

By Greg Foster, Apr 27, 2019 7:04

We launched our European campaign on Friday - and the reception has been great.

We set out a simple, clear message - that a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. It's resonated loud and clear with Remainers up and down the country.

It's a shame that other Remain parties didn't want to work with us to maximise the return of pro-EU MPs. We'll go our own way for now - but it's a pity that others are putting their egos above the country's needs.

The New Statesman was particularly impressed, describing our launch as "slick". They pointed out something important, too - we have the know-how and experience to get MEPs elected:

Every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. We're the only party that's been fighting to give you the final say since 24th June 2016. Over 250,000 people have joined our campaign for a People's Vote since then.

A big win for us in the European elections will send a powerful message to the government - Britain wants to Remain. Demand better than Brexit - get involved with our European election campaign today:

