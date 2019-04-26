Liberal Democrats

Vote for the Lib Dems to stop Brexit

We launched our EU election campaign today with a simple message - every Lib Dem vote is a vote to stop Brexit.

By Vince Cable, Apr 26, 2019 11:04

I launched our European election campaign today with a simple message.

We've got a strong, diverse range of candidates and I can't wait to hit the campaign trail with them.

That Britain is still in the EU today is a testament to the hard work we have done over the last three years. We're winning the argument and persuading millions of voters to back our cause.

And the competition? Nigel Farage has re-emerged after promise after promise he made during the campaign was found wanting.

The Labour Party continue to make cynical, empty platitudes to Remainers with one hand. But they're helping Theresa May push through Brexit with the other.

The Tories are in electoral free-fall. They're too busy fighting each other to actually govern the country.

Voting Liberal Democrat will send a resounding message to Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and the leaders of the other Brexit parties. We want this national embarrassment to end.

We're going to give this campaign our all. Returning lots of Lib Dem MEPs to the European Parliament would be a powerful statement. We can clearly tell both the Government and worldwide leaders - we want to Remain.

But we need your help. We want to reach as many people up and down the country as we can - will you donate and help us win big in these EU elections? Just £10 could help us reach over 2000 people on social media:

