Lib Dems are rocketing up in the polls!

There was a new round of EU election opinion polling in this weekend - and the Lib Dems are performing amazingly!



The data released has us between 12 and 15% - the highest we've been in years, with big increases in all 3. If we carry on this momentum, we could well record our best European election showing - ever! We're already well above the Conservatives - and getting close to challenging Labour for second place.

Opinium* ComRes** YouGov*** The Brexit Party ▲ 34% (+6) ▼ 27% (-1) ▲ 34% (+4) Labour ▼ 21% (-7) ▼ 25% (-1) ▼ 16% (-5) The Liberal Democrats ▲ 12% (+5) ▲ 14% (+3) ▲ 15% (+5) The Conservatives ▼ 11% (-3) ▼ 13% (-1) ▼ 10% (-3) The Green Party ▲ 8% (+2) ▲ 8% (+2) ▲ 11% (+2) UKIP ▲ 4% (+1) ▲ 3% (+1) n/a Change UK ▼ 3% (-4) ▼ 6% (-2) ▼ 5% (-4)

This polling confirms that the Liberal Democrats are the biggest, strongest Remain party. Labour and the Conservatives both want Brexit - and more and more Remainers are becoming Liberal Democrat voters every day as a result.

