Lib Dems are rocketing up in the polls!

Opinion polls conducted over the last week have all shown a strong trend - a bona fide Lib Dem surge!

By Dan Schmeising, May 13, 2019 3:05

There was a new round of EU election opinion polling in this weekend - and the Lib Dems are performing amazingly!
 
The data released has us between 12 and 15% - the highest we've been in years, with big increases in all 3. If we carry on this momentum, we could well record our best European election showing - ever! We're already well above the Conservatives - and getting close to challenging Labour for second place.

 

Opinium*

ComRes**

YouGov***

The Brexit Party

 34% (+6)

 27% (-1)

34% (+4)

Labour

 21% (-7)

 25% (-1)

16% (-5)

The Liberal Democrats

 12% (+5)

 14% (+3)

 15% (+5)

The Conservatives

 11% (-3)

 13% (-1)

10% (-3)

The Green Party

 8% (+2)

 8% (+2)

▲ 11% (+2)

UKIP

 4% (+1)

 3% (+1)

 n/a

Change UK

 3% (-4)

 6% (-2)

▼ 5% (-4)

 

This polling confirms that the Liberal Democrats are the biggest, strongest Remain party. Labour and the Conservatives both want Brexit - and more and more Remainers are becoming Liberal Democrat voters every day as a result.

But we can't afford to get complacent. Polling day is 10 days away and we need to make every moment of that time count. We've sent millions of letters and knocked on thousands of doors - will you help fund our work? Just £25 could help us reach 5000 voters by social media. Donate today - help us stop Brexit.

